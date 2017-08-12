Conscripts and Neighsayers to be a permanent part of club

Ceramic artist Sue Fraser with one of her masterpieces.

A GENEROUS gift of five ceramic sculptures has been gifted to Club Mullum and the Mullumbimby RSL Sub Branch by local artist Sue Fraser.

The stunning ceramic sculptures of 3 horse sculptures and two sculptured slouch hats will take pride of place in a new exhibition Conscripts & Neighsayers by Paul Smith and Sue Fraser.

It will be on August 14 - September 4 2017 Club Mullum Art Space, Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, Dalley St, Mullumbimby.

They will then become a part of the permanent collection of artwork held by Club Mullum Artspace.

Sue Fraser is local, national and international studio artist from Alstonville working with various techniques to produce ceramic works using local and commercial materials to build both figurative and functional art. Through sculpture and decorative elements Sue references the Australian Waler ridden by Australian Light Horsemen to War.

Paul Smith from Mullumbimby focuses on photographic sculptural pieces that reference Australian Involvement in war and is also the President of the Mullumbimby RSl Sub Branch.

On August 19 following the Vietnam Veterans Day Service, 11am at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, Dalley St, Mullumbimby, there will be the exhibition opening and formal acceptance of gift of artwork from Ms Fraser to the permanent collection of artwork of Club Mullum and the Mullumbimby RSL Sub Branch.