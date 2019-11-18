CONSCIOUS: The Sun Bottlo's Julz Recsei and Kyle Goodwin are behind the Conscious Wine Celebration.

COUNTRIES such as Italy, Georgia and Greece have been using natural wine practices for hundreds of years.

In Australia, however, the movement toward natural and minimal intervention wine is on the fringes of drinking culture.

Julz Recsei, who heads The Sun Bottlo on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay, has been educating his customers on the merits of consciously produced wines since 2016, stocking the largest range in the region.

Now, along with The Sun Bottlo's Kyle Goodwin and Mathew Swords he has brought together some of Australia's most innovative and accomplished natural wine producers for a one day Conscious Wine Celebration.

The Celebration gives locals the chance to meet with seven wine producers and try new and interesting styles of Australian wine.

"We want to showcase what's available now in Australia,” Mr Recsei said.

"Wines grown to suit Australian conditions. Many of them are dry grown, they don't need much water for irrigation if any at all. They are made by people not huge factories. The grapes are predominantly hand picked, the wine is not filtered, fined or temperature controlled and there are minimal or no preservatives”.

Among the winemakers sharing their produce and stories will be Jilly Wines from Clunes, Whistler Wines from the Barossa Valley, Witches Falls from Mount Tambourine and the Granite Belt, Unico Zelo from the Adelaide Hills, Marions Vineyard from Tamar River Valley Tasmania and Ricca Terra from Riverland South Australia.

"These wines taste like the grapes they are made from” Mr Recsei said.

"They tend to be lighter, easier drinking”.

Local food, gin and beer producers will be a part of the celebration and there will be take away wine sales on the day.

The event is family friendly with live entertainment and children twelve years and under free. Tickets include a return ride on the Byron Solar Train.

"Not everybody can traipse around wineries, especially in a region like this where we are far from vineyards,” Mr Recsei said.

"So we are really excited to bring these winemakers to our customers and the wider community”.

The Conscious Wine Celebration is on from midday-5pm on Saturday 23 November at Sun Bistro, 61 Bayshore Drive Byron Bay

Tickets $32 including booking fee, five wine tasting samples, live entertainment and a return trip on the Byron Solar Train. Children 12 and under free.

Tickets available at www.thesunbistro.com or at The Sun Bottlo.