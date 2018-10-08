McGregor breaks his silence on UFC mayhem

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland looks on in the octagon before competing against Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

IT was billed as an all-out war between two men who aren't afraid of anything, and the UFC 229 main event delivered.

Unfortunately it wasn't the outcome UFC President Dana White wanted as all hell broke loose following Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's championship fight.

After Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out, courtesy of a rear naked choke, the Russian began unloading a verbal tirade in the direction of McGregor's corner.

It was then that things took a turn for the worse with Nurmagomedov leaping out of the Octagon and charging after Dillon Danis, who was in McGregor's corner.

As the insanity was unfolding outside of the cage, inside McGregor was swarmed by three of Nurmagomedov's teammates in what looked like a co-ordinated attack.

The moment left all watching on in utter disbelief and had White "disgusted" at the scenes which had unfolded.

Both men were escorted from the ring by security in the hopes of avoiding any further outbreaks among the crowd.

After the emotions had calmed and the crowd were sent out of the Las Vegas arena, the post fight press conferences got underway.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is held back after leaping out of the cage.

Both White and Nurmagomedov fronted the media, with the Russian fighter apologising but at the same time pointing the finger at McGregor.

"I want to say sorry … I know this is not my best side," Nurmagomedov said. "(But) he talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he came to Brooklyn and he broke bus, he almost kill a couple of people."

Despite the ugly turn the fight took, it seemed to please Russian president Vladimir Putin who offered up his congratulations to his fellow countryman.

The three men who entered the cage and went after McGregor were all arrested, but later released after the Irishman refused to press charges.

After skipping out on the post fight press conferences, the world waited with bated breath for a response from the man who is just as devastating with his tongue as he is his hands.

But almost five hours after the final bell had rung, McGregor broke his silence with one simple tweet: "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch".

The man know as "The Notorious" also took to his personal Instagram page to post an image of himself during his entrance into the Octagon.

He captioned the picture with a simple message of "I'll be back". Prior to the fight with Nurmagomedov, McGregor put pen to paper on a six-fight deal.

An investigation into the wild scenes that unfolded at the main event are currently ongoing, with Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse for the fight being withheld.

He now also faces a nervous wait to find out just what penalties will be handed down.

"There's a lot of repercussions for what they did tonight," Dana White said.

"We have to see what happens with the Nevada State Athletic Commission - not just the commission, there's going to be fines, God knows what. Can these guys get visas and get back in the country?

"The biggest night ever and I couldn't be more disappointed ... this is some street shit going on here. This isn't sport."

The outcome of the investigation could bare huge weight on the likelihood of McGregor's tweet, but fans of the UFC would love nothing more than to see these two square off in the future.