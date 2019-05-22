McGregor claims to have won the real Khabib ‘fight’

CONOR McGregor has delivered an entertaining - and incredibly detailed - retelling of the post-fight chaos at UFC 229 and called for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC star suffered a crushing submission loss to the Russian in Las Vegas in October last year before finding himself in the middle of a brawl that later resulted in suspensions for both fighters.

But McGregor showed no regret for the dangerous post-fight punch-up in an interview with Tony Robbins that was recorded last month but released in full this week.

"So what happened was, the match was done," McGregor said.

"He (Khabib) climbed over the fence and jumped into the crowd to make a bit of noise but as soon as he jumped into the crowd he cowered away. I like to call it scurried away cause they're little rats they are. Be honest, he scurried away.

"I gave my respect and congrats, he won the match - let's see what happens next time. I'm confident we'll get it again, let's go again. I am humble in victory or defeat - no matter what.

"It's a sport at the end of the day, a gruesome sport, but it's a sport. So I respected I was defeated on the night.

"He jumped in and caused this chaos and went to attack ... I saw this take place, I got up off the ground and said 'OK, now I'm back in the mix' ...

"As I jumped on top of the cage, his brother came sprinting across and jumped on top of the cage also ... I seen him there and it was like a Christmas present. He was right there. I just smacked him right in the eye socket and we started fighting on top of the cage. It got broken up.

Khabib launches into the crowd.

"We ended up in the cage then, he was trying to get past the security. I was just watching everything. I am very self-defence-minded through growing up. I know where my entrances and my exits are. I am very aware of my surroundings. So when the fight was breaking out and I knew there were people in and out - there was a lot of rogue people that I wasn't aware who was who, who is with him, who is security?

"So I backed myself up against the cage wall, where I thought I was good. And what happened was two of his teammates ran and jumped over right behind me. For me, with my mindset, it was fascinating for me to watch that back because I got to a safe place, I was good. I got to a place where I was aware and I could see any oncoming threat and deal with it. They came right over my back, right over my back.

"The first one, the Chechen man, ran in front of me and went over to the brother who got smacked and was like 'what happened' ... and then he turned back and saw me. But I had already saw him so as he turned back. Boom! I smacked him. He wobbled. And as I smacked him and rocked him, another one jumped in from over the back and he sly-hooked me from the side. And then I covered up. That got separated.

McGregor is attacked by Khabib’s team.

"Then the final one was the original brother who was on the top of the cage, he broke free from the security, ran at 100 miles an hour towards me," McGregor continued..

"He threw a right hand. As he threw the right hand, I threw a left hand. Boom! There's an image, an aerial image, of the right hand just whipping by my face and my left hand just landing flush down the pipe. The final blow of the night. So that's it. I win ... the real fight I like to call it."

LESSON MCGREGOR LEARNT FROM LEBRON

McGregor also revealed he'd made recent changes to his team and the way he travelled, after reading about the lengths NBA star LeBron James has gone to extend the peak of his career.

"For so long, in my mid to late 20s when I started to acquire wealth and acquire money, I was fascinated with materialistic things. I would buy myself cars, watches ... I switched off of that now," McGregor said.

"I realised I was spending things on material items and not things on myself, my being, and my fitness. I've switched that completely.

"My nutritionist travels with me full-time, my doctors, my training partners, my coaches. I have a full team and it's all for health, fitness and peak performance. We've got to be in shape. A trait of the successful is to wake up and train early ...

"I read that LeBron James spent $1.5 million annually on himself. Physical therapists, masseuse, nutritionists, all of that. When I saw that, I said 'I spend zero' ...

"It's half-in, it's not all-in. You certainly cannot be that way in the fight game but in reality, you can't be that way in any game you're in. If you're in a game, make sure you're in it all the way and then that game will be your game. I've only taken this philosophy recently.

"I've had dips, lapses in motivation, dips in commitment (but) I'm figuring it all out and I'm in a good place."

McGregor's potential return to the Octagon is still in flux, with potential fights against Khabib, Donald Cerrone and others regularly mooted, but far from locked in.