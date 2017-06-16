Connecting to country in Federal

FEDERAL Community Children's centre will celebrate their on-going commitment to honouring Aboriginal culture and respect for the environment with their Connecting to Country day from 10am-2pm on Sunday, June 25 at the centre.

The event will feature a program by a local Widjabul elder, Uncle Gilbert Laurie, and Aboriginal artists across dance, song, story and visual arts.

Uncle Gilbert will conduct a Welcome to Country and hold a yarning circle throughout the day for children and parents to learn more about the dreaming stories of the area.

As Federal crosses over into Midjabul country, Midjabul man Uncle Magpie will open the day with Gilbert.

The workshop program will be open to the public and will include workshops in traditional weaving, Kids Caring for Country (an Aboriginal dance group) workshop and how to create your own 'living cubby' to be held in the centre's bush tucker living classroom.

The living classroom was created in 2014 during Reconciliation Week

Natural silk plant dying and weaving workshops will be run by Aunty Janelle Duncan, from the Wake up time Weavers, and Katrina Kelsey, from Katjastar.

Musicians Blakboi and Elani Mayani will play live for the masses and delicious organic pulled pork rolls, salad bar, BBQ and cakes will be on offer, as well as a wide variety of children's activities.

The event will provide the wider community with an opportunity to tour the centre.

The Living Cubby workshop will be run for adults at 11am and 12.30pm by Zana Wright, a bamboo architect.

Bookings are recommended as there are a limited number of spaces. Cost is $15 per person.

Plant dying on silk and weaving bangles using local reeds will be run by Aunty Janelle Duncan and Katrina Kelsey. Cost is $20 per person.

For information call Marisa Snow 0412853543.