Domestic violence thug filmed bashing and kicking woman

HEARTBREAKING footage of an Aboriginal woman being punched, thrown to the ground and kicked has revealed the severity of domestic violence in the Territory.

Last week, footage caught by a recreational drone user at the Buffalo Creek boat ramp, and given to the NT News, captured an Aboriginal man and woman in a domestic dispute.

The pair, understood to be under the influence of alcohol, argue and the woman is punched, falling to the ground.

She is kicked, punched and thrown across sand before the footage ends.

Emergency services were called by a second bystander but it's understood once the video ended that the offender allegedly tried to drown the woman but a third witness interfered.

The witness who filmed the incident, who did not want to be named, said he felt guilty and helpless.

"I felt helpless and the environment was unstable," he said.

"It puts into perspective the seriousness of this type of incident. People need to be aware that this is unacceptable."

It's understood the victim was taken into protective custody.

A brutal assault has been captured by a drone pilot at Buffalo Creek, north of Darwin. Picture: SUPPLIED

From September 2019 to August 2020, there were 796 domestic violence related assaults in Darwin, a 2.98 per cent increase on the previous year.

NO MORE founder Charlie King said time could not afford to be wasted to educate and prevent domestic violence in the Territory and across Australia.

"My worry is when we talk about these Aboriginal offences or acts of violence, then the rest of Australia thinks that's a problem for Aboriginal people," he said.

"That's not true. We keep finding bodies in driveways and in backyards. It's not just about Aboriginal people.

"Men have to rise up. We need more people, we need an army."

NT Police Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said domestic violence needed to be a community approach.

"Just a reminder to help keep everyone in our community safe in particular to help some of our most vulnerable community members: in the NT everyone is obligated by law to report domestic violence," he said.

