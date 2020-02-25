Menu
Health

Confirmed: Deadly virus reaches Coast

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
A 57-YEAR-OLD woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed the woman was in a stable condition and was isolated after she was admitted yesterday.

"The woman was part of the evacuation group at the facility at Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, who returned to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan," the spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after her diagnoses of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2500 people.

The Queensland Health spokesperson assured the community that whether it was measles, influenza or coronavirus, the state's hospitals had strong measures in place to stop the spread.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital continues to operate as normal.

More to come.

coronavirus health queensland health sunshine coast university hospital
