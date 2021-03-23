Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

Wayne Michael Walsh pleaded guilty to drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Magistrate Bevan Manthey on Monday.

Wayne Michael Walsh pleaded guilty to drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Magistrate Bevan Manthey on Monday.

A Gladstone man made admissions to smoking cones in the early morning before he was intercepted by police, a court heard.

Wayne Michael Walsh, 45, pleaded guilty to drug driving on Monday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Walsh's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Calliope Road Policing Unit police were performing traffic duties in the Gladstone region on January 29, about 10.55am, when they intercepted a Ford sedan on Fletcher St, West Gladstone, in relation to the manner of driving.

Police noted the vehicle had turned right across in front of an oncoming vehicle when he was turning into Fletcher St.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Walsh identified himself as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, submitted to a roadside drug test and as a result was detained for the purpose of a further test.

When questioned by police, Walsh said he had smoked three cones of pot this morning and he had no emergency reason for driving.

Tests revealed Walsh had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Magistrate Manthey fined Walsh $800 and suspended him from driving for three months with convictions recorded.

More drug driving stories:

- Late for work driver endangered cyclists

- Gladstone woman in court after driving while unlicensed

- Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct