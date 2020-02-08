Condition update on man pulled from Yamba surf

A MAN who was pulled unconscious from the surf in Yamba yesterday is still listed in a critical condition.

The 36-year-old man was believed to be swimming with friends when the incident occurred.

A police spokeswoman said the man dived beneath a set of waves, and didn't resurface.

According to NSW Ambulance sources, he was brought to the beach unconscious and an off-duty paramedic is believed to have performed CPR.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was called, and landed on Yamba Oval, with NSW Ambulance transporting the man for pick-up.

Originally thought to have been taken to Lismore Base Hospital, he was taken last night to Gold Coast University Hospital for specialist treatment.

According to the Gold Coast University Hospital, he listed in a critical condition.