Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Westpac Helicopter
Westpac Helicopter
News

Condition update on man pulled from Yamba surf

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Feb 2020 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled unconscious from the surf in Yamba yesterday is still listed in a critical condition.

The 36-year-old man was believed to be swimming with friends when the incident occurred.

A police spokeswoman said the man dived beneath a set of waves, and didn't resurface.

According to NSW Ambulance sources, he was brought to the beach unconscious and an off-duty paramedic is believed to have performed CPR.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter was called, and landed on Yamba Oval, with NSW Ambulance transporting the man for pick-up.

Originally thought to have been taken to Lismore Base Hospital, he was taken last night to Gold Coast University Hospital for specialist treatment.

According to the Gold Coast University Hospital, he listed in a critical condition.

gold coast university hospital westpac life saver rescue helicopter yamba main beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BoM warns severe weather may not be over

        BoM warns severe weather may not be over

        Weather THE bureau warns of possible torrential rain, high winds, big waves and high tides.

        Heaviest rain in 46 years, says chief meteorologist

        premium_icon Heaviest rain in 46 years, says chief meteorologist

        News BUREAU of Meteorology forecast more heavy rain is expected across the Northern...

        INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Waterfall down stairs as flash flood hits

        premium_icon INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Waterfall down stairs as flash flood hits

        Weather See amazing footage of inundation in a Byron CBD building

        What exactly is a ‘meoscale warning’?

        premium_icon What exactly is a ‘meoscale warning’?

        News BUREAU of Meteorology issued a meoscale warning for Northern Rivers today but what...