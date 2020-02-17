Menu
Pucovski was concussed in a match on the Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ECB
Pucovski was concussed in a match on the Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ECB
Cricket

Concussion forces rising star out of Australia A clash

by Russell Gould
17th Feb 2020 5:44 PM
Lingering effects of a concussion suffered earlier this month have forced Will Pucvoski to withdraw from the Australia A team for this weekend's game against the England Lions.

The 22-year-old trained on Sunday but reported to team officials that he was still feeling affected by the concussion he suffered on the Gold Coast on February 2.

Pucovski knocked his head on his bat which stuck in the ground next to the drop-in wicket at Metricon Stadium while playing for a Cricket Australia XI during a one-day clash.

Will Pucovski withdrew from the Australia A team. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Will Pucovski withdrew from the Australia A team. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

 

The rising star has a history of concussions and was going to be given until Wednesday to declare his fitness but ruled himself out officially on Monday morning.

It's the second time this summer Pucovski has had to withdraw from an Australia A match.

He removed himself from a clash against Pakistan at the start of the summer, and also from contention for Test selection to address his mental well-being.

 

Pucovski was concussed in a match on the Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ECB
Pucovski was concussed in a match on the Gold Coast. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ECB

 

Pucovski will be replaced in the squad by Victorian teammate Nic Maddinson who is coming off his second Sheffield Shield century of the season at the SCG.

