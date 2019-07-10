Concerns for missing woman, three children

A woman and three children are missing from Narangba.

The woman, 40, and the children were last seen at the Narangba Railway Station on Friday, July 5, at about 10.30am and have not contacted family since.

"They are believed to be within the north Brisbane area and are most likely travelling on public transport," police said in a statement.

"Police hold concerns for the woman and children as this is out of character.

"The woman is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build and blonde hair.

"Police hold concerns for her safety and the three children, two girls aged nine and four and a two-year-old boy.

