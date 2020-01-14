Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Turtles are being affected by the environment.
Turtles are being affected by the environment. contributed
Environment

The concerning side effect of lack of rain on our turtles

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

WHILE Master Reef Guide Natalie Lobartolo hasn't witnessed the above average temperatures taking its toll on the coral, she said the current climate was affecting the reef in different ways - particularly the turtles.

Echoing the sentiments of Dr Col Limpus, who spoke to the NewsMail about hot sand impacting the number of hatchlings surviving, Ms Lobartolo said turtles on Lady Musgrave Island were also being greatly affected by this during their nesting season.

"Due to the lack of rain, the sand is so dry that when the turtles attempt to carve their egg chamber (where they lay their eggs), the sand is just collapsing," she said.

"And so turtles and deciding either not to lay, or could lay below the high tide mark, meaning their clutch is likely to get flooded and not survive.

"We have an average of 150-200 turtles coming up to nest on the beach each night at Musgrave, and a very small percentage of those actually successfully lay - about 5 per cent."

For more on impacts at Mon Repos: bit.ly/2NkxSHc.

environment turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Compliance officers from water regulator inspect local farms

        premium_icon Compliance officers from water regulator inspect local farms

        News The Natural Resources Access Regulator compliance officers are visiting local farms and businesses to inspect current water usage operations.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        News POOR rainfall outlook coupled with high water demand over the holiday period has...

        Barbecue brekky celebrates all that is good about Australia

        premium_icon Barbecue brekky celebrates all that is good about Australia

        News THIS will be the 32nd year for the Brunswick Heads Australia Day Breakfast in the...