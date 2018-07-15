‘Horrific’ scene: Three dead in Perth

Three people have been found dead in a house in suburban Perth. Picture: Supplied

POLICE are questioning a 19-year-old man after police were called to a gruesome crime scene in suburban Perth.

Two people were found dead in a house in Ellenbrook - about half an hour northeast of Perth - with police calling the crime scene "complex and horrific".

"A senior homicide squad investigating officer said to me today it is potentially the most horrific crime scenes he has ever been called to," Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters in Perth on Sunday afternoon.

"They located two deceased people inside the home and a further victim in the rear yard," Assistant Commissioner Steel said.

"An ambulance was called in relation to the critically injured victim in the rear yard who was conveyed to Royal Perth Hospital and, tragically, she died en route."

Police said a male and female victim were found inside the house, while the victim in the backyard was female.

Assistant Commissioner Steel said it could take days for the scene to be processed.

"The home, along with the convenience store, is now a crime scene," Assistant Commissioner Steel said.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family involved, for their extended family and for those first responders who were forced to attend what was a horrific crime scene.

"I can assure the community that WA Police are applying all resources that we can to get to the bottom of what's happened here."

He said the horrific crime was sure to send shockwaves through the Western Australia community.

The 19-year-old man is in custody and is "assisting police with their inquiries" after being arrested at Ellenbrook.

The victims' ages have not been confirmed, but police said the man in custody lived with the victims at the house, although his relationship to them remains unclear.

Police told reporters in Perth they were called at about 1.30am to a nearby convenience store, and then to a house nearby.

According to the ABC, a male person had entered a nearby 7-Eleven store, and requested police attendance.

A man who lives in a neighbouring street earlier told The West Australian he was woken by screaming and yelling about 1am.

"It was real loud screaming and yelling, it sounded pretty heavy," Matthew Schreck said.

Police were tight-lipped about the incident before Sunday afternoon's press conference.

Police found a large pair of scissors about 30 metres from the house, the ABC reported.

The deaths come just two months after Peter Miles, 61, his 58-year-old wife Cynda, their daughter Katrina, 35, and her four children - daughter Taye, 13, and sons Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kadyn, eight - were found dead at their farm at Osmington, near Margaret River.

More to come.