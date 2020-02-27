Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot daycare bus has received donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her 'beautiful boy'.
The mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot daycare bus has received donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her 'beautiful boy'.
Crime

Community rallies for mum of boy killed in daycare tragedy

by Peter Michael
27th Feb 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cairns mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot bus has received almost $11,000 in donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her "beautiful boy".

With the words "God Bless you all", Muriel Namok, who has not publicly spoken about her loss, launched the gofundme.com campaign with a $10,000 goal on Wednesday.

"We can't thank you enough,'' her donation page, which has been shared 5.7K times says.

"The kind words, prayers and financial support our community has shown has been overwhelming.

"Last week our family experienced a tragic loss.

"Muriel and her immediate family are mourning the loss of their beautiful boy and our entire community is grieving.''

Centre manager Michael Lewis, 45, has been charged with manslaughter. AAP Image / Brian Cassey
Centre manager Michael Lewis, 45, has been charged with manslaughter. AAP Image / Brian Cassey

 

Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, has been granted bail. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, has been granted bail. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Two daycare centre workers have been charged with manslaughter after they allegedly left the boy to die on the minibus for six hours in extreme heat last Tuesday.

Grace Wearne, of gofundme, said they had been in direct contact with the family and can confirm that a close relative of his parents is managing the fundraiser.

Uncle Nick and other members of the family of a three-old-boy who died in a daycare mini-bus at Edmonton. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey)
Uncle Nick and other members of the family of a three-old-boy who died in a daycare mini-bus at Edmonton. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey)

She said over $10,000 had been raised and the donation total was rising quickly.

It is understood a date for the memorial and funeral is yet to be confirmed.

child death daycare death manslaughter muriel namok

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race meetings are on the move

        premium_icon Race meetings are on the move

        Sport THE reasons why Ballina Jockey Club transferred its race meeting to Casino

        Fire permits no longer needed on Far North Coast

        premium_icon Fire permits no longer needed on Far North Coast

        News BUSH fire danger period to end early in Northern Rivers andFar North Coast...

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

        News A WOMAN who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had...

        Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert

        premium_icon Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert...

        News Elton John inspires a mother to go into labour during Tiny Dancer