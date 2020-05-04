Group concerned new DA isn’t significantly different

Cate Coorey from the Byron Residents Group with Ballina MP Tamara Smith at an Anti-West Byron Development rally held in Byron Bay in 2018.

BYRON Residents' Group founder and Byron Shire Councillor Cate Coorey has opposed proposed West Byron subdivisions in the past.

She is concerned the 20 reasons for refusal of the $40 million Site R & D proposal haven't been adequately addressed in the amended application.

She said the possible future subdivision of the 25 "super lots" could result in more than 200 extra lots.

Before the Northern Regional Planning Panel handed down its refusal early last year, the applicant had launched deemed refusal proceedings in the Land and Environment Court.

The areas south of Ewingsdale Rd which an amended West Byron subdivision DA relates to.

Byron Residents' Group will be lodging a submission, arguing the proposed development is not in the public interest, that the amendments are "insignificant".

The group is also citing threats to threatened species, the traffic implications, threats to Belongil Creek and the lack of a co-ordinated approach or masterplan for the entire West Byron Urban Release Area, among other issues. About 470,000 cubic metres of fill would be transported onto the site under the proposed plans.

"To not have a flood impact on neighbouring properties would seem an impossibility," Cr Coorey said.

Cr Coorey also raised concerns about the impact of water flowing from an urban area into Belongil Creek, a special purpose zone.

She hopes community sentiment will be considered when the matter goes to hearing before the Land and Environment Court.

"We would like to see the court, in the same way the NRPP did, take into account public interest," she said.