Community grieves after young Tom loses his fight for life

COMMUNITY MOURN: After suffering a horrifying accident and fighting for his life in hospital, Tom Fletcher passed away, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from family and friends. Contributed

AFTER a brave battle in intensive care following a horrific car accident, Bajool teenager Tom Fletcher has sadly died yesterday morning.

On June 21, Mr Fletcher, 19, crashed into a ditch while driving to his job as an apprentice diesel fitter. He lay undiscovered for two hours before being helped by a passing truck driver.

He had since bravely fought for life in the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, surrounded by family and friends before finally succumbing to his extensive injuries.

When his sister Sarah Fletcher spoke to the Morning Bulletin last week appealing for financial support for Tom's GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and support his family's vigil, the CQ community answered the call, exceeding the goal to raise $8440.

LIGHT HEARTED: Tom Fletcher and his well known sense of humour will be dearly missed. Contributed

Ms Fletcher described her brother as a larrikin who was always stirring people and having a joke but he was also responsible and there for his family and friends, always willing to give a hand if it was ever needed.

She urged people to wear pink nail polish on their thumb as a sign of solidarity and as a nod to an inside joke the siblings shared.

Tom was also an accomplished karate fighter, appearing in The Morning Bulletin two years ago after he qualified for the Australian Karate Team.

SAD PASSING: Bajool teenager Tom Fletcher sadly passed away due to injuries suffered from a terrible car accident. Contributed

News of Tom's death travelled quickly, sparking an outpouring of grief and tributes.

Tracey Bowes:

Ron and Tracey Bowes, along with our Team of employees at Zebra Group, would like to extend their sincere condolences to Max, Margaret and Family on the passing of Tom. He will be deeply missed by all. Fly high Tom R.I.P

Jason Rich Foundation:

Our hearts go out to the family of Tom Fletcher who earlier today, sadly, passed away.

Sam Drake:

Fly high mate

Kate Shaw:

Rest in peace Tom, we only hung out a few times but they are some of the best memories I've ever had. I'm so grateful to have known you.

Levi Offord:

Rest In Peace Tom. Taken way to soon mate. I'll have few drinks this arvo for you man.

Sophie Beadnell:

I'll be having lots of cold ones for you mate just as we planned. Rest in paradise Tom. My [heart] is shattered but its eased a tad knowing you're in a better place know. You might be gone but you will never be forgotten! Forever in mine and so many others hearts. Fly high mate.

Alex Kirk:

Rest well man, I'll be sure to do that fivies trip we planned forever ago. Hope there's endless patrol skids up there for ya.

Rochelle Renee:

Rest In Peace Tommy!! You will be missed by so many people!! You were always such a joy to be around and could make anyone laugh!! I hope you're having a blast up there mate!!

If you would like to support Tom's family during this difficult time, donations can be made via his GoFundMe page.