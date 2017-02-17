Community grants making a difference to locals

COFFEE BOX: Skilling up to be a barrista

LOCALS interested in making a positive difference to their community are being encouraged to apply for funding from not-for-profit company Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC).

ETC chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC was making available $120,000 in community grants as part of the ETC Community Support Fund.

"The fund is designed to help organisations reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate,” Mr McKelvey said.

He said organisations could apply for up to $10,000 each and applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training, and meet one or more of the funding objectives:

. Contribute to reducing disadvantage faced by the unemployed and/or other disadvantaged groups;

. Support the availability and/or sustainability of employment and training opportunities;

. Enhance community support services and/or build community capacity.

Byron Bay operations manager Mick Dawkins said the ETC Community Support Fund had benefiting a broad range of people, with a total of $710,000 committed to 99 worthwhile organisations over the past five years.

"It's incredible the projects we've been able to support,” Mr Dawkins said. "Some of our local beneficiaries have included the Byron Bay Community Association, Camp Quality, NSW State Emergency Service, Lifeline and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.”

A donation from the ETC Community Support Fund enabled the Byron Bay Community Centre to purchase a converted shipping container from which a social enterprise and training program is delivered.

The program provides disadvantaged women in the Byron Shire with barista training and customer service skills, as well as job ready training focusing on interpersonal skills, self-care and physical well-being.

Byron Bay local Sharon said the program had enabled her to reconnect with the community after overcoming a traumatic time in her life.

"It's been great for me being back in the workforce and connecting with people. Connection is important,” Sharon said.

For further information go to: www.etcltd.com.au/csf.

Applications open to March 10.