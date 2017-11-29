Community carols return for Byron

BIG NIGHT: Carols by the Sea in Byron Bay promises to be a great time for all the family.

BIG NIGHT: Carols by the Sea in Byron Bay promises to be a great time for all the family. Christian Morrow

BYRON Bay Carols by the Sea will once again draw the local community together for a night of family entertainment and singing.

Presented by the combined churches of Byron Bay, the carols will be directed by award-wining jazz and gospel music artist Sharny Russell.

"Christmas is a time for gathering together with friends, family and loved ones,” said organiser Julianne Durberville.

"We are inviting the whole community to a night of carols beside our world-famous beach during twilight, singing some of your favourite Christmas carols.”

The show commences at 6.30pm on Friday, December 8 on the foreshore near the Surf Life Saving Club and will feature Byron's iconic djembe drumming, school choirs and, of course, an appearance by the man in the red suit, Santa Claus.

Flameless candles will be for sale at the event.