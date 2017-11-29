Menu
Login
News

Community carols return for Byron

BIG NIGHT: Carols by the Sea in Byron Bay promises to be a great time for all the family.
BIG NIGHT: Carols by the Sea in Byron Bay promises to be a great time for all the family. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

BYRON Bay Carols by the Sea will once again draw the local community together for a night of family entertainment and singing.

Presented by the combined churches of Byron Bay, the carols will be directed by award-wining jazz and gospel music artist Sharny Russell.

"Christmas is a time for gathering together with friends, family and loved ones,” said organiser Julianne Durberville.

"We are inviting the whole community to a night of carols beside our world-famous beach during twilight, singing some of your favourite Christmas carols.”

The show commences at 6.30pm on Friday, December 8 on the foreshore near the Surf Life Saving Club and will feature Byron's iconic djembe drumming, school choirs and, of course, an appearance by the man in the red suit, Santa Claus.

Flameless candles will be for sale at the event.

Topics:  byron bay carols by the sea christmas time on the north coast

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: My digital demise a blessing in disguise

EDITORIAL: My digital demise a blessing in disguise

The most important thing here is that we don't get all 'judgey' about why I was wading through the surf with my phone in my back pocket.

Swings and roundabouts on Bruns paid parking vote

Protesters say no to paid parking in Brunswick Heads, outside Byron Shire Council chambers.

Six month reprieve for Brunswick Heads on paid parking.

LIST: Cheapest rentals across Northern Rivers

111 Bright Street, East Lismore has rooms to rent.

We list the most current affordable places to rent

Council general manager retires after 50 years

Ken Gainger General Manager of Byron Shire Council

His greatest achievement - helping council become fit for the future

Local Partners