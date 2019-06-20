Community benefit

DONATION DAY: Byron Bay Winter Whales' Phil Boyd at the centre with recipients at this year's Winter Whales donation celebration.

BYRON Bay Winter Whales Swimming Club distributed $67,000 to 22 local charities and community groups at their 2019 Donation Day.

The money was raised at Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and the Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini-swim held last month. This takes the sum distributed over the event's 32-year history to $968,000 and club members are confident that at the same time next year, the total will climb over the $1,000,000 mark.

Aside from the money raised from the swim, the input also comes from swim sponsors and weekly raffles at The Park Hotel and the Sun Bistro which enables the Whales to assist their selected charities and local organisations.

"This year the 4ASDKIDS charity and the Byron Youth Service organisation were debutantes to the money given out,” Whales' spokesperson Phil Boyd said.

"The input from locals, our sponsors, supporting companies and organisations, Winter Whale members and the participating swimmers helped this iconic event run smoothly and deliver real benefits to our community. Well done everyone and I'm sure the 2020 Million Dollar Swim will be the highlight of our club's history.”

For club and swim details go to: www.byronbayocean swimclassic.com.au.