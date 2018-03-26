Menu
Login
Sport

Games set to soothe bruised sports fans

Australian Chef De Mission Steve Moneghetti says the Commonwealth Games can help report Australia’s sporting reputation. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Australian Chef De Mission Steve Moneghetti says the Commonwealth Games can help report Australia’s sporting reputation. Picture: Glenn Hampson
by Greg Stolz

THE Gold Coast Commonwealth Games can help repair Australia's battered sporting reputation in the wake of the cricket ball tampering scandal, Aussie athletes and officials reckon.

The first wave of Australian athletes arriving for the Games touched down at Gold Coast Airport on Monday to be confronted with questions about the scandal's impact.

Australian Chef de Mission, marathon great Steve Moneghetti, said the Aussie team was 'focused on doing Australia proud'.

"There'll be some great stories about what Australians are doing in the way they represent their country - the way they conduct themselves and the sporting culture Australia represents here at the Games," he said.

"It's now incumbent upon them to take on that mantle and practice what we preach."

Moneghetti said the timing of the cricket scandal so close to the Games was 'out of our control'.

 

 

He said it presented an opportunity for Aussie athletes to 'do some great things for the sporting culture of Australia'.

"We're going to move on and perform as appropriately as Australian sports (people) should," Monegehetti said.

Aussie boxer Jason Whateley said the team was out to 'do Australia proud'.

"We're just going to go out there and do what Aussies do and give it our all," he said.

"We're just going to give it everything we can and do Australia proud."

Games chairman Peter Beattie said the Australian cricketers had 'damaged our reputation as a sporting nation'.

"But the Commonwealth Games will restore it," he said.

Mr Beattie said stringent drug testing at the Games would help restore Australia's battered reputation.

Topics:  australian sport ball tampering commonwealth games cricket steve moneghetti

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Teen screamed for ‘God's help’ during police beating

WATCH: Teen screamed for ‘God's help’ during police beating

Explosive raw footage captured on an onlooker’s mobile phone shows four officers holding the teenager on the ground and beating him 19 times with a baton.

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.

Adopt a dolphin for your school.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses.

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Local Partners