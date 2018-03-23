Menu
Login
Sport

Jamaican sprint star Powell out of Games

Asafa Powell won’t be running on the Gold Coast.
Asafa Powell won’t be running on the Gold Coast.
by Emily Benammar
Asafa Powell will miss the Commonwealth Games.
Asafa Powell will miss the Commonwealth Games.

ASAFA Powell has withdrawn from Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games with a mystery injury.

Jamaica's team boss Dalton Myers has confirmed the 2006 Commonwealth 100m champion will not race alongside countryman Yohan Blake in the marquee event next month.

Myers says he has not received word on the specifics of the injury but Powell pulled up lame in a race and opted to rest given the Games' early placement in the season.

More to follow

Topics:  asafa powell athletics commonwealth games 2018 mystery injury sprints

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners