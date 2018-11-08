Commemorating Armistice centenary

BYRON Bay RSL Sub-branch will be conducting a Remembrance Day service this Sunday starting at 10.45am at the Memorial Cenotaph on the corner of Marvel and Tennyson Sts, Byron Bay.

"This a very special year, being the centenary of the first Armistice that came into effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918,” sub-branch president Rob Asquith said.

"Once again our younger generation will lead the ceremony, with students from the Byron Community School, Byron Bay Public School and Byron Bay Highspeaking about what this centenary means to them.”

MP the Hon Darren Chester said, "We should also remember those who returned home carrying with them the scars of their service and the family members who cared for them. And we thank those currently serving in the Australian Defence Force and on peacekeeping operations.

"As a nation we should all show our gratitude for the sacrifice of those who have bravely served and died.”

The service will be followed by light refreshments at the services club.