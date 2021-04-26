Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

CommBank services down for customers

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Apr 2021 11:46 AM

 

Commonwealth Bank's online banking service is down, leaving thousands of people unable to use their cards.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed it was "aware of an issue impacting cards" on Monday morning.

"Credit cards, debit cards and some card settings may be unavailable right now," it said on its website.

"Some payments may also be unsuccessful. We're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More to come

Originally published as CommBank services down for customers

More Stories

commbank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        Premium Content The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        News Northern Rivers residents will have access to buy props, sets used in TV and film shootings.

        Husband of Byron ‘legend’ calls for legacy to be honoured

        Premium Content Husband of Byron ‘legend’ calls for legacy to be honoured

        Community ‘Judy … was not afraid to roll up her sleeves either and do the hard yards. That...

        Revealed: When Byron’s new transport hub will open

        Premium Content Revealed: When Byron’s new transport hub will open

        Council News New precinct will replace existing Jonson St bus stop

        Cocaine supplier called his ex dozens of time from prison

        Premium Content Cocaine supplier called his ex dozens of time from prison

        Crime The Northern Rivers man used other inmates’ devices to call his ex-partner, despite...