CommBank donates $2 million to drought-affected farmers

COMMONWEALTH Bank is donating $2 million to drought-stricken Australian farmers and will support the Red Cross in a national fundraising appeal this month by accepting donations in all of its branches.

The funds raised during August will be distributed by the Red Cross to organisations that provide farmers with vital services such as food hampers, stock feed and mental health support.

The Sunday Telegraph has been campaigning to help farmers across the state who have been struggling with the worst drought since records began in 1900.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn told The Daily Telegraph people living in drought affected areas have already been helping their local communities by donating to the appeal.

"We have been really inspired by the generosity of customers and employees, who live and work in some of the hardest hit areas, such as the New England region in NSW, who have already raised more than $40,000 in recent weeks," he said yesterday.

"We wanted to further support their efforts in a way that we hope will help the communities that are doing it tough at the moment. This appeal will bolster efforts to deliver practical help like livestock feed and household support for farming families in need."

The $2 million donation from CBA includes $1.75 million as part of the national fundraising appeal with the Red Cross, along with $250,000 to support Rural Aid's Buy a Bale program.

Australian Red Cross chief executive Judy Slayter is encouraging as many people as possible to donate to the cause.

"No matter where you live, whether it's in a metro or regional area, you have the opportunity to make a difference and donations will go directly to helping our farmers," she said.

"This national fundraising effort to support our drought-stricken farmers is encouraging to see and we know that the funds will go towards helping those who need it most."

Donations can be made to the drought relief fund at any Commonwealth Bank branch or directly to:

Account name: Australian Red Cross Donations Account

BSB: 063-000

Account number: 12981023

Ref: CommBank Drought Relief Fund

Donations made through the Australian Red Cross of $2 or more are tax deductible.