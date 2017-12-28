'Coming home' and celebrating past hits

TOUR: The Beautiful Girls are bringing their Learn Yourself/Morning Sun XV 15th anniversary tour to Byron Bay.

TOUR: The Beautiful Girls are bringing their Learn Yourself/Morning Sun XV 15th anniversary tour to Byron Bay. Contributed

"IT'S ridiculous how happy coming home can make you."

Hot on the heels of their European tour, the Beautiful Girls are bringing their Learn Yourself / Morning Sun XV 15th Anniversary tour to Byron Bay's Great Northern Hotel on January 5.

"It's amazing to be able to travel the world. It feels like someone else's life. But nothing beats home," said lead vocalist Mat McHugh said.

"There's something special about our country."

He laughs when he says there's a big difference between Aussie crowds and overseas crowds.

"Many Aussie rock bands say that gigs in Aussie pubs make you tough, and if you can play there, you can play anywhere" he said.

And he wholeheartedly agrees.

"Foreign crowds are pretty polite, they'll applaud you no matter what. But Aussies are passionate, raw, and real. If you're playing like shit, they'll let you know," he laughs.

"Playing shows in Australia is like everything else Aussie, no bullshit."

He likes that if an Australian says that they have played well, then he knows that they mean it.

Mat admits he was hesitant about conducting a nostalgic tour like this one.

"I don't like looking back to where I've been. I always thought that the only place to look, is forward."

Then a good mate reminded him that he should be proud of what the band has accomplished, and that there is no harm in looking back to see everything

Mat took the words to heart and has found that he is actually really enjoying the tour.

"I now know that it's a good thing to step back and celebrate what you have achieved. If not just for us as the musicians, but for the fans too," he said.

"The tour has given us a chance to get back to being a three-piece, with just a guitar, bass and drums. It's really raw like it was back in the day."

He said that the hardest part has been whittling it down to a single set list.

The tour showcases songs from the Learn Yourself album and Morning Sun EP, with the band's other top singles also making an appearance in the performance.

While the band has an idea of what songs they want to play, there is nothing stopping them from taking an opportunity during the show to try some new material.

"That's the exciting part. We are always performing on the fly, spur of the moment. Nothing is set in stone," he said.

"When we're just following the crowd atmosphere and playing whatever we feel like playing, it becomes organic, real, a genuine moment."

"I just really like the idea of getting back to real people playing real instruments and making real music," he said.

"Having that back again is so special."

Visit the Northern's website for tickets and more details.

Great Northern Hotel, Byron Bay, on Friday, January 5, from 9pm. 18+ years.