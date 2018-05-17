Menu
TV QUEEN: Comedian and TV presenter Julia Morris is spending a quick beach break in the Northern Rivers.
News

Comedy star takes a break here, but not in Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
by
16th May 2018 6:00 PM

COMEDIAN, TV presenter and writer Julia Morris is taking a break from touring her show Lift and Separate - The Golden Jubilee Tour and is staying for a couple of days in the area.

Morris said she is happy to spend a couple of days in Lennox Head before the tour resumes.

"I have a tour break, we were in Bundaberg on Sunday night and drove to Mooloolaba for the night, and then we arrived inn Lennox on Monday and we leave to head off to our Grafton show on Thursday," she said.

"(It was) The perfect opportunity, and the weather has been hurting our feelings, it's been so good."

Comedian Julia Morris.
Morris said she has been a regular visitor of the Northern Rivers for years.

"I have been a regular visitor of Byron for many years but this time I wanted to have something a bit more like were I grew up, which was on the central coast of NSW," she said.

"That feeling of the houses that go right up to the beach, and beautiful walks along the waterfront and everyone gets to share the best views, and that's exactly what we got in Lennox, it exceeded out expectations beyond belief."

Morris said she will not be going to Byron Bay for a shopping spree or a cacao healing treatment.

"I'd love to go to Byron but, emotionally, I can't deal with the inspiration quotes on blackboards outside cafes, it makes me so angry," she joked.

"I tend to stay away in case an acai bowl jumps out and tries to grab me, I don't think how I would cope."

  • Julia Morris will be back to the area with her show Lift and Separate - Golden jubilee Tour at the Lismore City Hall on Sunday, June 17, 7.30pm. For details visit lismorecityhall.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

