Comedy star joins Make it Rain as MC

ONE of the biggest Australian online celebrities, comedian and actor Celeste Barber, has joined the Make it Rain fundraiser as MC for Wednesday’s show to raise money for local Rural Fire Service brigades.

Organisers of the appeal also confirmed the online auction had been extended until January 24, and that two new items had been added ‒ a dinner for four at Harvest Newrybar with Mentalist star Simon Baker, and a trip to the farmers’ market and two-hour cooking lesson from celebrity chef Shannon Bennett.

Celeste Barber is best known on TV as paramedic Bree Matthews on All Saints. She was a sketch writer/performer on The Matty Johns Show, and has had recurring roles on Home and Away, Wonderland and How Not to Behave.

But it was her hilarious social media content, parodying shots from supermodels with husband Api Robin, which made Barber a superstar to a much broader audience in Australia and overseas,

The comedian, who purchased a home in the Tweed area recently, currently boasts 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Both Wednesday and Thursday’s live music shows at The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay have now sold out, with about 900 tickets sold per night.

The January 8 show sold out over the Christmas period and will feature Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances.

The January 9 show sold out hours after it was confirmed that on top of the star-studded line up, Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth would act as MC for the evening.

If you missed out on tickets, jump over and join the waitlist for alerts about tickets becoming available.

The training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $16,650, keeping it at the top of the list.

Dinner with Mentalist star Simon Baker is now being offered on the online auction. Photo: The Northern Star

A half-day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050.

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $5700.

$5050 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $5000.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $4500.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $4250.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3050.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, as well as champagne on arrival and a $500 voucher to spend at the shop has a current bid of $2700.

A surfboard owned and signed by surfing great Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $2700.

The musicians confirmed for the second show are Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, plus Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups featuring The Buffalo Gals.

Bid at makeitrain2020.com.au for a cooking lesson with MasterChef mentor and guest chef Shannon Bennett. Photo: Channel 10

The live music shows and online auctions will benefit the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.

Make it Rain was the brainchild of Northern Rivers artists Tex Perkins, Mark ‘Kram’ Maher and Bernard Fanning.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes on January 24.