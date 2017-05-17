Comedy in the Byron sun

Nick Sun brings his unique existentialist and sometimes politically incorrect perspective to the Byron stage.

THIS months Home Crafted Comedy at the Byron Bay Brewery will host comedian Nick Sun as the events MC.

Nick Sun emerged from Sydney during 2004 and quickly became one of the hottest comedy prospects on the scene.

In a stellar career acceleration Nick made it to the invite only "Just For Laughs" Comedy Festival at Montreal and returned to the UK for a full season of shows at Edinburgh a year later.

This winner of the RAW Comedy National competition was also the only comic to take out the UK comp for So You Think You're Funny.

He took on the best the UK had to offer and became the national champion of that event which resulted in a unique double for Nick winning both Australian and UK's top comedy competitions in the same year - a feat not before achieved.

Nick Sun brings his unique existentialist and sometimes politically incorrect perspective to the stage, sharing the unique insights from this very Aussie bloke of Tibetan parentage.

The free event, Home Crafted Comedy is at the Byron Bay Brewery tomorrow night, Thursday May 18 at 8pm.