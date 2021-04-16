Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mark Swivel is a lawyer, comedian and singer and now has his sights set on Byron Shire Council.
Mark Swivel is a lawyer, comedian and singer and now has his sights set on Byron Shire Council.
Council News

Comedian, lawyer and singer sets sights on council election

Liana Boss
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

He’s a comedian who heads a local law firm and sings in an accomplished choir.

Now, Mark Swivel is taking a run at politics.

Swivel’s 2018 comedy show titled Alternative Prime Minister certainly hinted at possible political aspirations.

He launched The Together Party the following year, with policies citing housing, banking, energy, education and other issues and was one of its three senate candidates in the 2019 federal election.

Mr Swivel runs Barefoot Law, sings in Mullumbimby-based vocal group Dustyesky and is the author of Making Australia Slightly Better Than Average Again.

Local choir Dustyesky. Photo: Anna Swain
Local choir Dustyesky. Photo: Anna Swain

He has now announced he would run as a candidate for Byron Shire Council this year.

“I’m putting a team together to run in the Byron council elections this September,” Mr Swivel said in a message on social media.

“Meredith Wray, long term local and sustainable tourism specialist, is my running mate.

“An independent team of excellent folk is assembling to bring our love for this community, its people and land, its energy and beauty, into the council chambers.

Meredith Wray is running alongside Mark Swivel for a position on Byron Shire Council this year.
Meredith Wray is running alongside Mark Swivel for a position on Byron Shire Council this year.

“Yes I have my hands full with Barefoot Law, Dustyesky and Eureka FC but, to coin a phrase, ‘it’s time’.

“Meredith and I are committed to getting elected and representing our community.

“Stay tuned. Events live and online coming soon.”

Mr Swivel said the Byron Shire’s 2021 citizen of the year Zenith Virago was “considering joining” the team but has not been confirmed as a candidate.

Byron’s mayoral role will be open for the taking this year as Byron mayor Simon Richardson won’t be running again.

Deputy mayor Michael Lyon is set to run as an independent after leaving the Byron Greens while the party will put forward current councillor Sarah Ndiaye along with Duncan Dey, Matt O‘Reilly, Kate Coxall and Ian Cohen on its ticket.

Mr Swivel isn’t the only Byron Shire comedian vying for a political career; Mandy Nolan is running as Greens candidate for the federal seat of Richmond at the next election.

2021 council elections byron shire council dustyesky mark swivel meredith wray northern rivers councils northern rivers politics
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        Premium Content Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        News Inquiries continue into the car surfing incident on Monday. Locals are fed up with people joy riding along the steep dead end road.

        ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        Premium Content ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        News It comes after an Australian university asked its staff to use more gender neutral...

        Man accused of child sexual assault to undergo health report

        Premium Content Man accused of child sexual assault to undergo health report

        Crime Alleged assaults of children occurred around Mullumbimby

        Cocaine, LSD allegedly found after traffic stop

        Premium Content Cocaine, LSD allegedly found after traffic stop

        Crime Police claim they found the drugs after stopping the man when he allegedly failed...