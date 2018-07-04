Menu
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
Comedian charged over Eurydice Dixon memorial graffiti

by Staff writer
4th Jul 2018 7:43 PM

A MELBOURNE comedian has been charged with allegedly painting the "lewd markings" discovered close to the Princes Park memorial for Eurydice Dixon.

Ms Dixon, 22, an aspiring comedian, was killed as she walked home from a comedy gig in Melbourne's CBD on June 13.

A 31-year-old comedian has allegedly been charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and marking offensive graffiti, The Age reports.

Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.

 

Police found offensive paint markings at the site in Princes Park on June 18, the day of a public vigil in Ms Dixon's honour

The man has been charged and bailed by police to face court in August, The Age reports.

The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
