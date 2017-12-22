Menu
Come along to Byron's Christmas community breakfast

CHRISTMAS BREKKY: Liberation Larder's Helen Hamilton and Cart Coffee's Cassandre Lynch with volunteers at the Larder ready to host on Christmas morning. Christian Morrow

A COMMUNITY breakfast will be hosted by Liberation Larder on Christmas morning at the Byron Community Centre on Fletcher Street from 7.30am.

Cart Café will also be attending to serve barista-made coffee.

The community breakfast is open to everyone in the community, not just people in need.

"If you don't have anywhere to go on Christmas morning, come down and share a meal and a laugh," Cart Café team leader Cassandre Lynch said.

"Instead of keeping communities isolated over Christmas, we want to encourage everyone to come out and get together during the festive season."

There will be lots of Christmassy treats, such as ham and cheese croissants, with helpings of Christmas cake.

For a healthy breakfast, there will also be a whole range of fruits, while the Cart Café will provide coffees and milkshakes.

With most shops closed on Christmas Day, the inclusion of the Cart Café at the event offers the rare opportunity for a barista-made coffee.

Liberation Larder's Helen Hamilton said that Cart Cafe's inclusion is a great thing because 'we never get real coffee'.

The event gives everyone the chance to wish people a happy Christmas and share it together.

As part of the festivities, there will also be a present table, and anyone who attends the breakfast can take a present to celebrate the day.

The Liberation Larder rescues good food that would otherwise end up in landfill and ensures this food reaches people who need it, either as meals or fresh food boxes.

Cart Café is part of the Northern Rivers Community Gateway, a social enterprise helping disadvantaged vulnerable people to find work.

The event is the first combined venture of the two non for profits.

If you would like to donate a present or some goods, please contact Liberation Larder on 0435 879 778, or bring your donation along on the day.

