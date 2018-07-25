Menu
Login
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to. HILDER DARREN
Motoring

COLUMN: Amazing how many fail to do car sale paperwork

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
25th Jul 2018 7:36 AM

ONE of the more careless things we hear about when talking to our members is the substantial number of Queenslanders who are selling their cars without doing the necessary paperwork.

While paperwork might not seem important at the time, when the new owner starts accumulating speeding, toll road and red-light fines in the former owner's name, the situation suddenly becomes a bit sticky.

With limited or no details of the person they've sold the car to, it leaves the distressed seller very little, if anything, to go by. And as the authorities view this as a civil matter between private parties, and there's the absence of the required safety certificate, there's often not a quick resolution to the problem.

Every new fine or infringement notice the seller receives means they're stuck repeatedly having to prove they no longer own or are in possession of the car. The substantial fine they'll also receive for not complying with the regulations only adds to the nightmare.

Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.

So do that paperwork - it'll save you a lot of heartache.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice private sale racq used cars
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Get ready for this testosterone-charged clash of voices

    Whats On THE musical vikings from the Blue Mountains are coming to clash against the pride of Mullumgrad: Dustyesky.

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    5 things that need to improve at Splendour

    Music And three that were really good this year

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Diary of a grumpy old man at Splendour

    Music A first person account of how someone over 33 survives Splendour

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    Flavour bomb: the best food at Splendour in the Grass

    News FESTIVAL'S flavours from around the world.

    Local Partners