Colombia's forward Radamel Falcao (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Colombia

Colombia's forward Radamel Falcao (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Colombia

COLOMBIA'S Davinson Sanchez has warned Australia that there is nothing friendly about their soccer international in London on Wednesday morning (5am, AEST).

The Tottenham central defender declared "there are no friendlies" as both sides tune up for the World Cup in Russia.

Colombia defeated France 3-2 last week and will be eager to improve on that performance against a Socceroos team looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to Norway.

"France came out with a lot of intensity, but, fortunately, we managed to get with it," Sanchez said.

"We knew that, we could do some damage, and that started to come about in the second half.

Colombia's defender Davinson Sanchez

"Everything is based on confidence. When we grow in confidence and we do what we know, the team grows.

"It's very important." Sanchez is wary of the threat the Socceroos pose but is determined to make the most of the limited lead in matches before the World Cup kicks off in June. "It's a team which we saw and got to know in the playoff (against Honduras)," he said.

"They have a great physical game and are very good with the aerial balls, although they can also develop their soccer on the ground.

"Now they have a new coach (Holland's Bert van Marwijk) and they are implementing a new methodology.

"For us, there are no friendlies and we know that each encounter is worth a lot."