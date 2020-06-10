Coles bargain solution to sleep problem

Coles has released details of its next Best Buys range. Picture: Supplied

Coles is wasting no time when it comes to offering bargain homewares to rival Aldi's Special Buys, releasing a $79 weighted blanket as part of its next round of Best Buys this Friday.

The cult sleepwear item is said to reduce anxiety and help you get to sleep faster, with its weighted surface acting like a "hug" to promote relaxation.

Weighted blankets usually retail upwards of $200, however, Coles is selling their 6.5kg version for just $79.

Other bargains available in the Best Buys haul include a $19.99 faux fur throw and a machine washable wool blend queen size doona for just $54.99.

Coles launched its round of specials earlier this month in 28 stores across South Australia and Victoria earlier this month.

Now it has expanded to 58 stores in total including branches in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia, with more stores due to join the list over the coming weeks.

The supermarket's first round of deals included a $20 Dutch oven, which is a much cheaper dupe of other cast iron cookware which can cost upwards of $500.

In a statement, Coles general manager for health and home Jonathan Torr said the first round of Best Buys items had sold out within just a few days.

Coles’ new fortnightly Best Buys deals is similar to Aldi’s biweekly Special Buys.

"Our first event has proven very popular with customers, who have told us the cookware and homewares we were offering were fantastic quality and great value for money, and they're really enjoying the suspense of what might arrive at our next fortnightly event," he said.

The supermarket has now expanded the Best Buys range to more states, with the offers now available at an additional 30 stores across NSW, Queensland and Western Australia.

"Coles Best Buys is all about offering our customers great value on homewares and products you normally wouldn't see sold in supermarkets," Mr Torr said.

"While the range is designed to provide convenient and affordable options, it's also a chance for us to surprise our customers with new products and add some fun and excitement to their grocery shop at Coles."

Weighted blankets have become a cult sleep item despite scientists saying there is not enough evidence to say whether they work. Picture: Instagram/@brionymengham.

DO WEIGHTED BLANKETS WORK?

While experts say concrete evidence that weighted blankets work is "unfortunately lacking", plenty of people claim the product has helped them get shut eye.

Sydney mum and psychotherapist Eugenie Pepper told news.com.au in January that she has used a weighted blanket for two years to help her sleep.

Ms Pepper, said she always been a "poor sleeper"and the blanket had helped her get a better night's sleep by "soothing" her to slumber.

She also said they had proved a hit with her two children, aged 10 and 11.

"Like most children, my kids don't like going to bed on time," Ms Pepper said.

"They go through stages where their sleep is not great. But they love their weighted blankets.

"I initially bought just one to try out and quickly had to buy more as my kids were arguing over the first one I bought, they both wanted it."

Weighted blankets are filled with small objects like pellets, discs or beads of polypropylene plastic or glass.

Coles' Best Buys go on sale in selected stores from Friday

