Cold snap: Lismore temps to drop down to single digits

Temperatures will drop into single digits on the Northern Rivers this week.

It's almost perfect autumn weather on the Northern Rivers - sunny days with temperatures in the mid-20s and cooler nights, perfect for a fire or snuggling under a blanket.

The good news is, we can expect this to continue for at least another week.

But for those who don't really like the cold, we've got some bad news.

Winter, as is inevitable, is coming.

And as a little warning shot, we've got some colder temperatures forecast for the end of the week.

By Sunday, the minimum temperature in Lismore will drop into single digits.

It's expected to get down to just 10 degrees on Tuesday night and a chilly 9 degrees on Saturday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

You'll be able to warm up again during the days, with tops of 23 degrees on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a toasty 27 degrees on Wednesday.

Of course, we know it's going to get colder, but we thought we'd better warn you so you can get the jumpers out.

Thankfully, it's not going to be anywhere near as cold as Lismore's coldest April day on record.

On April 30, 2008, it got down to a very chilly 3.9 degrees.