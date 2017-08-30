Coffee suspended for a good cause

BYRON Bay's very own not for profit coffee shop, The Coffee BOX, has just handed out it's one thousandth suspended Coffee.

When coffee lovers visit the The Coffee Box they not only pay for their own coffee but they pay for an extra coffee or two for those in the community needing a helping hand and a hot drink.

"Suspended Coffees are a great way to show people in need that we, as a community, care.” said Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

"It might seem like a small thing, but these kind gestures regularly brighten the day of people doing it tough around Byron Bay” said Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

"The level of support for the suspended coffee program, and for the Coffee BOX project itself, has been absolutely incredible” ” Said Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

The Coffee BOX was launched in early 2016, as social enterprise coffee shop that trains and supports local women to move out of disadvantage via work experience and community connection.

All funds raised go back into funding the Byron Community Centre's community services and the coffee BOX training program.

To learn more about the program stop in at the Coffee BOX, located right next door to the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St Byron Bay.