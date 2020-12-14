Cocaine Cassie looks unrecognisable

Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has revealed her stunning weight loss just months after being freed from a Colombian prison.

The 25-year-old was dubbed 'Cocaine Cassie' after being caught smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine hidden inside headphones in April 2017.

She was sentenced to six years in Colombia's notorious El Buen Pastor prison but was released on early parole in April this year due to overcrowding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been eight months since Sainsbury was freed and she looks a lot different to when she was first sentenced.

Cassandra Sainsbury has revealed her stunning weight loss.

Cassandra Sainsbury at a court hearing in Bogota, Colombia in 2017. Picture: Vanessa Hunter/The Australian

The former Adelaide personal trainer posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday showing off her stunning weight loss.

"Because I've been gone awhile ... Heres a selfie," she wrote.

She looked noticeably fitter, wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and showing off her toned abs.

People first noticed Sainsbury's weight loss earlier this year when she spoke about her life after prison in a candid Instagram Live.

"Exercise and diet. That's what you need to do," she said, in response to a query about her figure.

Since being released from prison, there have been reports the 25-year-old was selling explicit images of herself after "falling on hard times" after a provocative snap of her started circulating online.

While the racy image didn't show Sainsbury's face, she was identified by her distinctive flower tattoo that snakes her right hip.

Sainsbury has denied claims she was selling provocative photos for cash. Picture: Supplied

However, she quickly shut down those claims she was selling X-rated pictures on subscription website OnlyFans.

"I did not receive any money at all for any photos. The photos exist yes, but I was not paid for photos," she told B105's Stav, Abby and Matt in August.

"I'd never even heard of this page (OnlyFans) until I got hordes of messages asking for my OnlyFans ID."

During her time in prison, Sainsbury started a relationship with Venezuelan woman Joli Pico, with the pair later getting engaged.

But the relationship broke down after her release from jail, the 25-year-old said.

"Unfortunately things with Joli didn't last," she told Stav, Abby and Matt.

"Basically, I came out of prison and she became a different person, and she got with somebody else inside as well.

"It was difficult, I didn't know if it was going to work until at least one of us was on the outside."

Sainsbury has long claimed her attempt to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Colombia was done under duress.

She claimed a man threatened the lives of her family if she didn't complete the job, but has never been able to provide evidence of this.

Originally published as Cocaine Cassie looks unrecognisable