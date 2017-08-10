Cocaine, cash, steroids, paraphernalia seized in raid

TWO men have been charged with large commercial drug supply following an investigation in and around Byron Bay.

Strike Force Cohalan was established earlier this year by detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug Squad and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command to investigate large-scale cocaine supply in Byron Bay.

In late July, strike force detectives conducted a controlled operation, where they seized 1kg of cocaine.

Following extensive investigations, strike force officers arrested a 36-year-old man at Cudgen Headland, Kingscliff, about 9.30am on Tuesday, August 8.

Man arrested after raids on Byron properties Contributed

Police seized a 1kg block of cocaine at the scene and a further 70g, which was located during a search of the man.

Shortly after the arrest, three search warrants were executed at a rural property at Cedar Creek, a home unit at Byron Bay and a home at Possum Creek.

Strike force officers seized more than $62,000 cash, cocaine, steroids, an air rifle, an electronic control device, and drug paraphernalia.

Cash seized in raid. Contributed

The 36-year-old Byron Bay man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station charged with three counts of drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

About 10.45am yesterday, strike force officers arrested a 49-year-old man at Grafton Police Station.

Cocaine seized in raid. Contributed

The 49-year-old Possum Creek man was charged with three counts of drug supply and possessing a prohibited drug.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.