Cocaine, cannabis, cash then arrest

DUO ARRESTED: Two men have been arrested and charged by police who allege they found cash and prohibited drugs when they stopped a vehicle on Friday night. .

DUO ARRESTED: Two men have been arrested and charged by police who allege they found cash and prohibited drugs when they stopped a vehicle on Friday night. .

A LATE night drive has resulted in two men facing drug charges after nearly $29,000 worth of alleged prohibited drugs was found in their vehicle by police.

Tweed Byron Police District said two men have been charged with drug offences after police allegedly located more than $28,000 worth of prohibited drugs in a car in the state’s north yesterday.

About 11.20pm on Friday 5 September 2020, officers attached to Tweed Byron Police District Proactive Crime Team stopped a Subaru Impreza on Blue Waters Crescent, Tweed Heads, and spoke to the driver and two occupants.

Upon searching the vehicle, police allegedly located $810 in cash, more than 60g of cocaine, and cannabis.

The total estimated potential street value of the drugs seized is $28,800.

The driver, a 22-year-old Tweed Heads man, and one of the passengers, a 19-year-old Bilambil Heights man, were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The older man was charged with supply prohibited drug (indictable), supply prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

The younger man was charged with supply prohibited drug (indictable) and supply prohibited drug.

Both men were granted strict conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 28 September 2020.

The second male passenger was released pending further investigation.