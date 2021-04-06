Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a marine wind warning on Tuesday.
Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

Javier Encalada
6th Apr 2021 7:59 AM

Weather warnings have been raised by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Byron coast for hazardous surf and strong marine wind.

The hazardous surf warning, issued at 6.46am on Tuesday, explained surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the Byron coast.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advised that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

A marine wind warning for the Byron coast was also issued by the Bureau for Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Detailed forecast for the area>>> What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

Lismore Northern Star

