Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A planning proposal is seeking rezoning of land near Elements of Byron at Belongil.
A planning proposal is seeking rezoning of land near Elements of Byron at Belongil.
Council News

Coastal rezoning proposal divides councillors

Liana Turner
17th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BYRON mayor Simon Richardson has used his casting vote to allow a proposed rezoning of coastal land to proceed to the state planning department for Gateway determination.

The proposal for land at the northern end of Bayshore Drive, once home to a golf course and owned by Ganra Pty Ltd, went before Byron Shire Council's planning meeting today.

It seeks approval for an Environmental Living (E4) zone to allow for nine residential lots and other environmental zonings to cover the 41 hectare site.

It would mark the first application of an E4 zone in the Byron Shire.

Jeremy Holmes, the development director for North Byron Beach Resort, asked councillors for their support.

Sandra Heilpern also addressed councillors and raised concerns, including the fact the shire-wide Coastal Management Program has not yet been completed.

Deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye argued they should not proceed with the planning proposal and should encourage the applicant to wait until the council's CMP is completed.

Cr Ndiaye did support the implementation of E2 and E3 environmental zoning, but opposed the push for Environmental Living.

"I still don't think this area should be rezoned to E4," she said.

"It's nothing personal, nothing against (Elements of Byron).

"I greatly appreciate a lot of what they've done in the area."

Cr Richardson asked his colleagues to support the staff recommendation, to proceed with the changes.

Cr Basil Cameron said there had been an "ad hoc" approach to understanding future coastal erosion risks, but the meeting heard a study funded by the applicant had been peer-reviewed.

Crs Richardson, Michael Lyon, Alan Hunter and Paul Spooner supported the staff recommendation.

Crs Ndiaye, Cameron, Jeannette Martin, and Cate Coorey opposed this.

Cr Richardson used his casting vote to allow the proposal to move ahead.

He said this was in accordance with the intent of absent councillor, Jan Hackett.

Under the proposal, the current public beach access would remain available.

The land is currently home to Byron Writers Festival.

belongil byron shire council elements of byron northern rivers development northern rivers property
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whopping increase in money raised during fun run

        Premium Content Whopping increase in money raised during fun run

        News TURNING this popular event into a virtual one was a risk, but it definitely paid off for Our Kids.

        Will surf life savers wear face masks, gloves this summer?

        Premium Content Will surf life savers wear face masks, gloves this summer?

        News WITH patrolling starting next weekend, 6000 locals in 10 clubs are getting ready...

        Soccer academy kicks on after Liverpool link ends

        Premium Content Soccer academy kicks on after Liverpool link ends

        News WONDERFUL news for the players impacted by the closure of the Liverpool Academy...

        Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        Premium Content Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

        News Agribusiness has announced a big incentive for its workers