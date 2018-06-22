Mum allegedly found with $400k cash and 200g of ice

A GOLD Coast mum who had no income was found with almost $400,000 in cash, about 200g of the drug ice and a sophisticated CCTV set up in her Coomera home, a court was told.

Paris Leigh Knight when questioned allegedly told police she "doesn't have an income".

It is alleged she was caught twice with the large amounts of drugs and cash - the second time four months after she had been given bail for trafficking.

The 37-year-old applied for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday where she faces multiple charges including trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected to be proceeds of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs and breaking bail.

Magistrate Joan White denied Knight bail.

"There were very substantial amounts of cash," she said.

Magistrate White said there was also an unacceptable risk that Knight would reoffend.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nick Wang said police went to a Gold Coast apartment Knight had rented on July 18 after she failed to check out at the agreed time.

While there police found $297,000 in case, up to 56g of the drug ice, scales and clipseal bags.

"When questioned she said she doesn't have an income," he said.

Sgt Wang said Knight was given bail.

He told the court that four months later, on November 17, police searched Knight's Coomera home and found $95,000 in cash, 162g of the drug ice, 49 tablets and "a sophisticated CCTV" in her residential home.

Knight has no criminal history, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Davey, of Aitken White Lawyers, said Knight had moved to the Gold Coast from New Zealand more than a decade ago and spent most of that time working for a transport company.

She said Knight gave up that job last year to spend time with her son after he began to have some problems.

Ms Davey said Knight had part-time work to return to when released.

"Since being reminded in custody she has put her name down for drug rehabilitation information but has been unable to complete as the programs are not running," she said.

Ms Davey said Knight had been recently relocated to the low security Numinbah prison farm.

