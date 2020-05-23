Neighbour describes 'inferno' on quiet suburban street

UPDATE 11.30AM: A NEIGHBOUR has described the "inferno" on her quiet suburban street after she woke to a knock at the door, warning that a brick home nearby had gone up in flames.

She had been sleeping with earplugs in and after a moment of confusion, fearful her home was alight, the woman said she and her husband grabbed a hose and began to douse the house on Yellow Cedar Place, Palmwoods at about 1.45am today.

Firefighters do their best to save a Palmwoods home from fire. Contributed

"The residents came home to find it ablaze, and rescued the dogs," the neighbour said.

"They alerted other neighbours and the fire brigade."

The neighbour, who does not wish to be named, said she understood a couple and the home owner lived in the single-storey house with a number of dogs, but thankfully all were out at the time.

"It was really an inferno, the windows just exploded that's why the lawn is covered in glass," she said.

"When it was a real inferno the smoke was just going up."

A Palmwoods home was destroyed by fire overnight. Amber Hooker

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived about 2am to find the fire had taken hold.

Hours later and the smell of smoke still lingers in the quiet suburban street, which backs onto a bushland buffer between another estate.

This morning it is a shell, its insides reduced to ash and rubble.

"I think it's all burnt out inside, there's nothing to be salvaged," the neighbour said.

The neighbour said firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home and residents poured into the street.

Firefighters battled a blaze on Yellow Cedar Place, Palmwoods early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews were on scene, with the last leaving about 5am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Paramedics were also on standby but no one required treatment and police attended.

INITIAL REPORT: A PALMWOODS house was engulfed in flames and severely damaged early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house in Yellow Cedar Place was already "well involved" when four crews arrived just before 2am.

QFES had received the call for help about 1.45am, and the last crew left the scene just before 5am.

The spokeswoman said she understood no one was home at the time, and QFES did not believe the fire was suspicious.

Paramedics were on standby, but Queensland Ambulance Services report no one required assessment or transport.