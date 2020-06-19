Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.

The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

Originally published as Coast accountant smashes world record attempt

fitness jarrad young world record

Just In

    Why China is the prime suspect

    Why China is the prime suspect
    • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        premium_icon How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        News A leading scientist says Victoria “went too far” with its measures to stop COVID-19 and now NSW could suffer for it, as cases rise in the southern state.

        'ABHORRENT, RACIST': Teen sues police over alleged assault

        premium_icon 'ABHORRENT, RACIST': Teen sues police over alleged assault

        News COURT papers lodged over an alleged police assault last year.

        How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        premium_icon How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        News LOCAL vets are reminding horse owners of an increased risk of Hendra virus this...

        No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        premium_icon No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        Pets & Animals Online bookie releases odds on where famous white whale will show up