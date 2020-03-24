Club urged to stay positive through ‘uncharted waters’

WELL, these are interesting times, to say the least.

With that in mind and with everything that’s going on, Byron Bay Boardriders will put their season on hold, ­pending a month-to-month ­review.



We are one of Australia’s most iconic boardriders clubs and with that comes responsibility to our community and members.

To our members I ask that you remain positive and continue to do the right things in respect of your health and safety.

It all starts with us as individuals and families.

As many people will become unemployed and businesses will struggle financially, there has never been a more important time to support the businesses that have supported our club.

Above all, keep surfing, try and see some positives among all of this and be aware of anxiety when it creeps into your life.

A big thank you to our committee, who are 100 per cent on the job and supporting me all the way as we navigate our way through uncharted waters.

