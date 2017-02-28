Club cyclists have a wheely good weekend

Byron Bay Cycling Club C-grade rider, Neil Scott won the sprint, Nick Ruane won the event and Nick Smith was second at the BBCC crits race on the weekend.

WHEN it comes to cycling fast, age, cunning and experience often topple youthful enthusiasm.

At the senior end of the weekend's cycling spectrum, the Ballina Masters Cycling Club saw eight riders battle a strong south-easterly on the 20km individual handicap along a testing course to Wardell, before turning to enjoy robust tailwinds on the home run.

Alison Paterson was first away on limit given a handicap of 44 minutes, followed by Kevin Durkin 39.30, Gavin Rose 39.00, Richard Brown 38.00, Bruce Quinn 37.00, David Cowdrey 36.45, Garry Whitfield 36.30 and finally off scratch Brendan Lowrey 33.30.

All riders put in a strong showing to reach the Wardell turnaround with the back markers closing in rapidly, with Quinn already passing the two riders ahead of him.

Lowrey attacked the riders ahead at speed and despite valiant attempts to hold his wheel they were left behind and he won on a time of 33.23 and finished with the closest time to his handicap.

Quinn placed second with 38.39, BMCC president, Durkin third with 41.10, followed closely by Whitfield with 38.22, Cowdrey with 38.40, Rose with 42.55 and eventually Paterson with 50.26.

Pocket rocket Richard Brown won February's monthly medal award donated by Matt Durkin, from Earth Electrical, just two points ahead of Whitfield.

BMCC officials were Ian Gailer (race referee), Alan Paull (timekeeper) and Carole Sharrock (first aid officer).

Meanwhile, the young guns at the Byron Bay Cycling Club overcame a small field by combining A and B grades.

”This lead to some pain for the B graders,” BBCC social media co-ordinator Ritchie Duncan said.

”We had to work very hard.”

Mr Duncan said Andrew Crawley of Manly-Warringah Cycling Club made a solo break away after 15 minutes.

"He stayed away with a great individual effort and the remaining riders stayed together until the final lap,” he said.

Adam Taylor sprinted away for second place and Duncan was third.

Mr Duncan said the riders displayed great sportsmanship keeping the group.

"Anthony Condon showed he was a true gentleman on the final straight,” he said.

"C-Grade was a competitive affair with relentless attacks by Nick Ruane and Nick Smith from the start.”

Mr Ritchie said Chloe Butt made a great maiden criterion entry to racing.

"After the event Nick Ruane was seen in discussions with the handicapper after solid performances in the crits of late,” he said.

"Rumour is he may be moving up to B grade.”

BBCC results

A /B Combined

1st Andrew Crawley MWCC

2nd Adam Taylor BBCC

3rd Ritchie Duncan BBCC

C Grade

1st Nick Ruane BBCC

2nd Nick Smith BBCC

3rd Peter Fairfull GCC

Prim Neil Scott BBCC

A big thank you to the volunteers that controlled the corners and to Steve Slee who did a great job as commissar! The races do not happen without them.