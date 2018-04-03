Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Secret Kmart trick costs just $12

The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.
The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.
by Staff Reporter

THE latest hack sending Kmart fans into a frenzy costs just $12 - and all you need is a needle and thread.

The discount department store has developed a legion of fans who pride themselves on re-imagining items such as cubby houses and homewares.

This time, the product getting a makeover is a humble $12 swimsuit.

An Aussie woman bought the $12 swimsuit from her local store, but took issue with the "flappy shoulder frills".

The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.
The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.

"Purchase [sic] these tops at my local for just $12," she wrote on Facebook.

"Didn't try on prior to purchasing and wasn't to [sic] keen on the flappy shoulder frills,' she said.

The imaginative customer took matters into her own hand and grabbed a needle and thread.

"A needle and thread and 10 mins later - frills are up. Lived in these all weekend and got loads of nice comments and couldn't believe they were only $12,' the woman continued.

The customer grabbed a needle and thread, pinning the shoulder straps up.
The customer grabbed a needle and thread, pinning the shoulder straps up.

 

"Note if you are going to take the frills up make sure the strapes [sic] are at the right length as you can't readjust once sewed."

The simple trick will no doubt inspire other Kmart fans to get creative.

Related Items

Topics:  clothing hack kmart

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

THEY’VE been married for almost eight years and share three children together. But the spark is well and truly alive for Chris Hemsworth and his stunning wife Elsa...

Bluesfest 2018: the good, the bad and the ugly

SHE SAID YES: Brett Purcell proposed to Kartini Bell during Michael Franti and Spearhead's performance on Saturday at Bluesfest 2018.

Who was the best gig, food, the biggest celebrity?

Bluesfest Day 5: Le Freak was super chic and funky

LIGTHS UP: The Mojo tent saw performances by Neil Rodgers and Lionel Ritchie during the last day of Bluesfest 2018.

The Hitmaker, Nile Rodgers, was a highlight

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

BLUESFEST: ARTISTS and activists display a banner against the Adani Charmicael coal mine project for Central Queensland during John Butler trio's performance.

It was Butler's 43rd birthday.

Local Partners