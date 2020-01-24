CLOSING: Beloved food business to stop trading

A beloved North Coast business is closing its doors.

A beloved North Coast business is closing its doors.

IT'S long been an institution for residents and travellers alike.

Tucked just off the highway, easy to duck in for a feed if you're heading north on a roadtrip.

The Humble Pie Co at Billinudgel is an icon of the small town.

But it's just days away from closing its doors for good.

The Humble Pie Co at Billinudgel is closing its doors.

The business has posted a sign at its entrance informing customers the business will be closed from Monday.

The note apologises for any inconvenience of this move, but doesn't explain the sudden closure.

The Mogo Place eatery offers a large range of family-sized and small pies, among other things.

A representative of the Humble Pie Co has been approached for comment.