Property

Clive Palmer’s latest property buy

by Alister Thomson
11th Mar 2020 1:27 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
CLIVE Palmer is the new owner of a home in an exclusive Southport street after paying $2.8 million for the waterfront property.

Queensland Government sales records show Mr Palmer and wife Anna Alexandrova Palmer signed the sale contract for 7 Wildash St in early December. The sale settled on February 12.

The sellers were Frederick and Jennifer Gattegno who spent $2.275 million acquiring the 1012sq m block in 2006.

Marketing agent Jim Sherrah, of Lucy Cole Prestige Properties, declined to comment.

7 Wildash St, Southport.
7 Wildash St, Southport.

The Wildash St home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas as well as a 20m-long pool and outdoor dining area.

It also had 20 metres of frontage to the Nerang River and is located in The Southport School precinct, so-called because of proximity to the elite boys school.

The new purchase adds to Mr Palmer's already extensive Gold Coast property portfolio.

It includes a number of properties on The Sovereign Islands, including 3 Hampton Court, 5 Kensington Mews and 15-17 King Arthurs Court.

7 Wildash St, Southport
7 Wildash St, Southport

Mr Palmer was recently revealed to be the subject of fraud charges laid by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The charges, which date back to 2013, include dishonestly gaining an advantage and misusing his position as a company director.

