Clive Palmer is seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Monday, June 11. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Clive Palmer’s case delayed

13th Jun 2018 1:54 PM

CLIVE Palmer will return to court later this year to continue defending a criminal charge brought against him by the corporate watchdog.

The former federal MP was due to argue he had no case to answer over aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring the commission of an offence by another person at Brisbane Magistrates Court today but the matter was adjourned. He didnâ€™t appear.

The charge, levelled by ASIC in April, relates to the unfulfilled 2012 proposal to buy shares of another company that owned properties at his troubled Sunshine Coast resort.

Under corporations law he was required to make an offer within two months of announcing his intentions but failed to do so, ASIC said.

Palmer claims the criminal charge is politically motivated and has said he will fight the allegations.

His matter is listed for a one-hour hearing on August 30.

